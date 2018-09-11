Google Cloud appoints new AI head

Google is bringing in a new head of AI at Google Cloud, the company confirmed via a blog post this Monday.

According to Google Cloud CEO, Diane Greene, the new head of AI within the department will be Andrew Moore, who is currently dean of computer science at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University.

He will join Google at the end of the current semester at Carnegie Mellon, it was said.

The current leader of the department, Fei Fei LI, will be returning to Stanford. Google said everything is moving according to plan.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Andrew’s leadership at this point in our development as we define how we will expand bringing AI and ML technologies and solutions to developers and organizations all over the world,” she wrote.

Google's AI department is considered among the best in the world. Earlier this year, it drew the attention of the media, after its employees voiced against a contract with the US military.

The contract saw Google developing AI systems for military drones. According to GeekWire, this move probably denied Google access to a $10 billion contract.

Later, Google drafted a set of values for its AI effort, promising not to work on weapons, or using AI to weaponise anything.

Li will be returning to Stanford as the head of the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab. She spent two years at Google.

Image Credit: Razum / Shutterstock