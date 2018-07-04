Google Cloud COO steps down after less than a year

Diane Bryant, the former Intel data centre chief that joined Google last December to head up its cloud division, has stepped down.

"We are grateful for the contributions she made while at Google and we wish her the best in her next pursuit," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Bryant was seen as one of Intel's top executives before stepping down in May 2017 for family reasons. Back then Intel said she won’t be absent for too long – up to six months, at most. She allegedly said she would be leaving the company starting December 1, and that Intel would have to pay $4.5 million. She is also on the board of United Technologies.

Bryant was seen as one of the big three executives in Intel, and the media are speculating that she quit Google to come back to Intel as CEO, given that Brian Krzanich suddenly stepped down last month.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock