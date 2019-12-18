Google Cloud expands security partnerships

Google is adding new security tools and new partners for its Cloud offering. Announcing the news in a blog post, the company said its new endpoint security management solution works with Palo Alto, Qualys, and its new security partner McAfee.

The latter will be adding its MVISION cloud-based security system into Google Cloud. MVISION is a solution that handles container workload compliance issues and prevents possible security threats.

"Increasingly, customers are choosing to move critical workloads and applications to the cloud because of the strong security protections it can provide," said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product and marketing at McAfee. "As more of these enterprises choose to leverage Google Cloud’s hyperscale capabilities, we’re excited to integrate our core capabilities in VM and container security to ensure Google Cloud customers can benefit from the highest levels of data protection and threat prevention."

Furthermore, Citrix Workspace will be added to Google Cloud as well, making sign-on for G Suite safer.

"Also, users will be able to seamlessly authenticate using G Suite credentials early next year to provide simple, secure access to the apps and information they need to do their jobs anywhere, on any device," Kevin Ichhpurani, vice-president of global ecosystem at Google Cloud, and Sunil Potti, vice-president for engineering at Google Cloud Security, wrote in the blog post.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Google also introduced additional partners: Exabeam, ForgeRock and Tanium.

Google says the goal of these partnerships is to allow them to use their preferred security solutions with ease.

"We want to meet you where you are, allowing you to preserve your investments, as well as benefit from functionality you can’t get on other clouds," said Ichhpurani and Potti. "That’s why we work closely with partners in the security industry to help you better secure your applications and information."