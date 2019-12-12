Google Cloud hires former DHS chief as head of security

A high-ranking cybersecurity official from the US government is leaving her job and moving to Google, the company announced.

Jeanette Manfra, who was the assistant director for cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security, and “on of the US government’s most influential cybersecurity officials”, according to the media, will be joining the search engine giant’s cloud department.

Starting in January next year, Manfra will be the global director of security and compliance – a new team created at the Google Cloud department, the company told the media. The goal of the new “Office of the CISO” will be to improve security with cloud customers.

“She will lend her considerable experience in cybersecurity toward helping our customers, particularly those in regulated industries, build and maintain the highest levels of security and trust into their technical infrastructure and services,” a Google Cloud spokesperson said.

Manfra is yet to comment, as her Twitter and LinkedIn accounts show nothing of the switch yet.

According to Cyberscoop, Manfra will be joining other former US government officials at Google, including Kate Charlet (senior official at the Department of Defence focused on cyber policy) and Daniel Prieto (head of cybersecurity policy at the White House during Obama), all with the goal of establishing “more of a foothold in the federal cybersecurity contracting world”.

Manfra will be succeeded by Bryan S. Ware, a former entrepreneur and current DHS assistant secretary.