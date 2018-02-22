Google take the wraps off Cloud IoT Core

Google has released its IoT management solution across the world. Called Cloud IoT Core, the service aims to help securely connect and manage IoT devices at scale.

According to Google, Cloud IoT Core will allow its users to connect and centrally manage millions of connected devices. It added that the service will be tightly integrated with its analytics and machine learning systems, allowing users to gain valuable and actionable insights from these devices.

The service has undergone significant changes since the public beta, back in autumn last year. Google said the final version now has a couple of new and important features. For example, you can publish data streams from the IoT Core protocol bridge to multiple Cloud Pub/Sub topics.

"As part of our IoT integration strategy, Google Cloud IoT Core has helped us focus our engineering efforts on building oil and gas applications by leveraging existing IoT services to enable fast, reliable and economical deployment,” commented Chetan Desai, VP Digital Technology, Schlumberger Limited.

“We have been able to build quick prototypes by connecting a large number of devices over MQTT and perform real-time monitoring using Cloud Dataflow and BigQuery."

And finally, Google said the Cloud IoT Core offering will be getting extra features and enhancements soon. For those interested in learning more, you can check out the quick-start tutorial on this link.

Image Credit: Rawpixel / Shutterstock