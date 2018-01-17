Google Cloud AutoML looks to open up AI for all businesses

Google is looking to bring the benefits of AI to every business with the launch of a machine learning new platform.

The company has today launched Cloud Auto ML, a suite of AI solutions that will allow individuals and businesses of all sizes to utilise AI, even without any in-depth training.

The first service to come out of the new platform is AutoML Vision, which allows companies to create custom image recognition machine learning models quickly and easily. The service features an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface that allows users to quickly upload their own images and tags, which Google will then include into a customised and fully-trained model, that can be deployed onto Google Cloud straight away.

Businesses can create a framework to drive an AI-powered application in a matter of minutes, or build out a full production-ready model in less than a day. Google adds that the service uses its existing high-end image recognition tools, including transfer learning and neural architecture search technologies, giving an accurate model even if a customer has not used machine learning before.

Google says that more than 10,000 businesses around the world are already using Google Cloud AI services, including heavyweights such as Box and Ocado, and has already signed up the likes of ZSL, Urban Outfitters and Disney to ensure AutoML Vision is a success.

"AutoML Vision is the result of our close collaboration with Google Brain and other Google AI teams, and is the first of several Cloud AutoML products in development," Jia Li, head of R&D, Cloud AI, and Fei-Fei Li, chief scientist, Cloud AI, wrote in a blog post announcing the launch.

"While we’re still at the beginning of our journey to make AI more accessible, we’ve been deeply inspired by what our 10,000+ customers using Cloud AI products have been able to achieve. We hope the release of Cloud AutoML will help even more businesses discover what’s possible through AI.