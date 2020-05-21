Google Cloud loses JEDI, but wins huge DoD contract

Google Cloud has announced a deal with the US Defence Innovation Unit (DIU), a division of the Department of Defence (DoD).

The agreement will see the Pentagon use the company’s public cloud service Anthos to build a multi-cloud management platform to detect and protect against cyberthreats.

The newly built platform will be managed centrally from the Google Cloud console, ZDNet reported, and will allow the DIU to run web services and applications across a multi-cloud environment.

Google will be tasked with providing real-time network monitoring, access control, and full audit trails for the organisation. Istio will be used for secure service communication, while Netskope will provide cloud security.

Commenting on the deal, Google Cloud's VP of Global Public Sector Mike Daniels said the company is "honoured to partner with DIU on this critical initiative to protect its network from bad actors that pose threats to our national security."

The deal is considered a huge win for Google’s cloud division, with rivals Microsoft and Amazon still bickering over JEDI – a separate multi-billion-dollar cloud contract with the Pentagon.