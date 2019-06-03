Google Cloud restored after major outage

It seems as the outage which plagued many of Google’s services over the weekend has been fixed.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced it managed to resolve the issues that affected users in the eastern United States.

The services which saw downtime were G Suite (Gmail, Drive, Docs, Hangouts, and Voice), YouTube, and Google Cloud and consequently, Cloud users such as Discord, Snapchat and others.

Google Plus, the company’s social media network on life support, faced no issues.

Google said that it will investigate what caused the downtime and make necessary changes to its systems to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The outage officially started at 3:25PM Eastern Daylight Time (8:25PM London time). Google said it discovered the root cause, but decided not to discuss the matter further, at this time.

“Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors,” Google wrote. “We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to normal service shortly.”

What we do know at this time is that Google blames “high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA.”

Outage-tracking service Down Detector says some 48,000 downtime-related complaints about Snapchat were reported in peak hours, before dropping significantly further down the line.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock