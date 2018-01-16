Google Cloud reveals further global expansion plans

Google Cloud is set to get a major expansion as the online giant looks to take the fight to its rivals.

The company has revealed that it is set to open three new subsea cables within the next two years in order to further spread its cloud network, which will get five new regions in 2018.

The new cables, set to be opened in 2019, include Curie, connecting Chile to Los Angeles, making Google the first non-telecoms company to run its own private intercontinental cable.

Also set to launch next year is Havfrue, a consortium cable connecting the US to Denmark and Ireland; and the Hong Kong-Guam Cable system (HK-G), a consortium cable interconnecting major subsea communication hubs in Asia, as Google looks to expand and improve a network which it claims delivers a quarter of the world's total internet traffic.

Google's three new subsea cables will connect up several regions. (Image credit: Google)

Google also confirmed that it is set to open its new Netherlands and Montreal regions in the first quarter of 2018, with other openings in Los Angeles, Finland, and Hong Kong following soon after, and even more to come in the future.

"At Google, we have spent $30 billion improving our infrastructure over three years, and we’re not done yet. From data centres to subsea cables, Google is committed to connecting the world and serving our Cloud customers," wrote Ben Treynor, 24x7 VP, Google Cloud.

"While we haven’t hastened the speed of light, we have built a superior cloud network as a result of the well-provisioned direct paths between our cloud and end-users."