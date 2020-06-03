Google Cloud signs major UK government deal

Google Cloud has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK government’s procurement division, with the goal of making its cloud solutions more accessible to the various segments of the UK government.

The MoU, signed with the Crown Commercial Service (CSS), means Google Cloud’s infrastructure solutions, data analytics tools, AI and application solutions will be supplied at a discount to government departments, councils, NHS and certain charities.

It also means these departments will be able to utilise Anthos - Google’s hybrid, multi-cloud platform.

This is considered a significant step for Google, which has been been playing catching up with cloud market competitors Amazon and Microsoft. Both of these companies already have similar contracts with the UK government, according to a Computer Weekly report.

“CCS provides commercial agreements which help organisations across the entire public sector save time and money on buying everyday goods and services,” said Simon Tse, Chief Executive, CCS.

“This MoU with Google Cloud unlocks large-scale business benefits for our customers, and demonstrates CCS's role in helping the public sector serve UK citizens in more innovative ways."

Google's Mark Palmer, Head of Public Sector EMEA, also expressed satisfaction with the new arrangement.

“This is a significant milestone for us, as we see the results of our focused investment in cloud services and solutions primed and tailored for the public sector," he said.

“The UK public sector is a major focus for Google Cloud, and this is an opportunity to further support Her Majesty’s government in their digital transformation.”