Google Cloud Spanner goes worldwide

Google has revealed a major expansion of its Cloud Spanner service.

Cloud Spanner’s transactions and synchronous replication has been extended across multiple regions and continents, with several new countries and markets added. Consequently, apps backed by Cloud Spanner can read and write consistent data globally, and do so without latency for end users.

“In other words, your app now has an accurate, consistent view of the data it needs to support users whether they’re around the corner or around the globe,” the company’s press release reads.

Cloud Spanner also comes with a 99.999 per cent SLA availability with no planned downtime.

It also supports a wider range of application workloads, spanning from a single node in a single region, to ‘massive instances’ spanning multiple regions and / or continents.

“At any scale, Cloud Spanner behaves the same, delivering a single database experience,” Google says.

Google says that this service solves a very important pain point for developers and IT organisations that were forced to make ‘painful compromises between the horizontal scalability of non-relational databases and the transactions, structured schema, and complex SQL queries offered by traditional relational databases”.

At the end of the day, compromises only addressed the symptoms of the problem, not the problem itself.

“It was essential for us to have order sequence in our app logic, and with Cloud Spanner, it’s built in,” says Manoj Goyal, Marketo chief product officer.

“When we started looking at GCP, we quickly identified Cloud Spanner as the solution, as it provided relational semantics and incredible scalability within a managed service. We hadn’t found a Cloud Spanner-like product in other clouds. We ran a successful POC and plan to move several massive services to Cloud Spanner. We look forward to multi-region configurations, as they give us the ability to expand globally and reduce latencies for customers on the other side of the world.”

To learn more, make sure to check out this link.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock