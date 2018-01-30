Google completes HTC phone division deal

Google has announced that its $1.1bn deal to buy a large portion of HTC's hardware business and acquire over 2,000 of its engineers is now finalised.

The deal was first made public last year, and has been completed after both firms received the necessary approvals.

In addition to the transfer of 2,000 of HTC's best engineers, Google will also receive a non-exclusive license to the hardware manufacturer's intellectual property. However, the Taiwanese company will continue to develop and produce its own smartphones as well as its Vive virtual reality headsets.

The two firms collaborated on Google's Pixel smartphones and now many of the members of that team will work for Google instead of HTC. This will surely give the search company an advantage in the hardware market and these engineers will likely develop next year's iteration of the Pixel and Pixel XL.

Google also now has a much larger presence in Taipei, Taiwan which is now its largest engineering site in the Asia Pacific region.

The company's senior vice president of hardware, Rick Osterloh welcomed the former HTC engineers to the team, saying:

“That’s why I’m delighted that we’ve officially closed our deal with HTC, and are welcoming an incredibly talented team to work on even better and more innovative products in the years to come. These new colleagues bring decades of experience achieving a series of “firsts” particularly in the smartphone industry—including bringing to market the first 3G smartphone in 2005, the first touch-centric phone in 2007, and the first all-metal unibody phone in 2013.”

Google is currently in the process of expanding its business in Asia and the company recently announced a new AI research laboratory in Beijing as well as a patent agreement with China's Tencent Holdings.

Image Credit: Turtix / Shutterstock