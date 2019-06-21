Google confirms it's leaving the tablet business

If you were looking forward for the next iteration of the Pixel Slate tablet, better sit down because I have some bad news for you. According to multiple media sources, Google has confirmed that it will be killing the tablet business and instead focusing on the traditional laptop business, instead.

So, we can expect more Pixelbook and Chrome OS action.

“For Google’s first-party hardware efforts, we’ll be focusing on Chrome OS laptops and will continue to support Pixel Slate,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

What that basically means is that whoever has the Pixel Slate tablet will be getting important updates for the foreseeable future, but don’t expect a new version of the hardware.

Google hardware lead Rick Osterloh also confirmed the news via Twitter yesterday.

Apparently, the company has had two tablets in production, but those will never see the light of day. It seems as the devices did not satisfy the quality assurance testing, which made Google axe pretty much the entire thing. The employees that were working on the projects have been moved to other departments, and according to The Verge – they’re now part of the Pixelbook team.

It seems as it all comes down to performance. While the Pixelbook performed quite well and was overall praised for its performance, the Slate was left with mediocre results, mostly software-wise.

We can expect the Pixelbook 2 before the end of the year.

Image Credit: Anthony Spadafora