Google employees allowed to work from home at least until summer 2021

Judging by the way Google is organizing its workforce for the next 12 months, the company doesn't expect Covid-19 pandemic to go away any time soon.

It's been a few months now since Google instructed its employees to work from home and, according to NPR, the firm has now expanded that option for a further year, until summer 2021.

In an email recently sent to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company wants to give everyone the ability to plan ahead.

“We are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office,” he explained.

The policy will apply to Google's 120,000 direct employees, as well as another 120,000 temporary workers, vendors and contractors.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced companies in virtually all industries to adopt a remote working model. Now, a few months into the pandemic, working from home is considered the “new normal” and is expected to remain popular even after the pandemic subsides.

While some businesses expect employees to return to the office (albeit under new policies surrounding hygiene, social distancing and desk arrangements), others are examining the possibility of making remote working permanent.

Working from home is said to boost employee happiness and productivity, while reducing spending and greenhouse gas emissions. However, it has also created multiple new opportunities for cybercriminals and could be taking its toll on people’s mental health.