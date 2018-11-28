Google employees call for end to China search engine

A group of Google employees has written an open letter to its employer, asking for the controversial Project Dragonfly search engine for China to be abandoned altogether.

“We refuse to build technologies that aid the powerful in oppressing the vulnerable, wherever they may be,” the Google workers wrote in the letter. “Dragonfly in China would establish a dangerous precedent, one that would make it harder for Google to deny other countries similar concessions.”

Bloomberg reached out to Google for a comment, but the spokeswoman only said that the project has only been “exploratory”, echoing an earlier statement. Earlier this month, the company CEO Sundar Pichai said Project Dragonfly was nothing more than an experiment.

This is not the first time Google’s employees had spoken out against this project. In August this year, the employees wrote their first letter, and it was then when the public got its first glimpse into Dragonfly.

According to the first letter, many employees didn't even know that they were involved in building a search engine for the Chinese, as much of the work was done in fragments. The employees stated that they wanted a seat at the table, and that building a search engine that would undermine human rights is against company policy.

“We urgently need more transparency, a seat at the table, and a commitment to clear and open processes: Google employees need to know what we’re building,” the letter said.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock