Google employees refuse to work on border agency cloud contract

Not long after speaking up against Project Dragonfly, as well as the contract with the Department of Defence, Google's employees are once again speaking against their company's work with the government.

This time around, the employees demand its company not do work with US Customs and Border Protection, a government agency which is looking for a company for a cloud computing solution.

According to the media, a petition is circulating online, one which already has a few hundred signatures. It says immigration officials are “perpetrating a system of abuse and malign neglect” at the border, citing recent children deaths in immigration officials’ custody, as well as the Trump administration's family separation policy.

“These abuses are illegal under international human rights law, and immoral by any standard,” it says in the petition. “The winning cloud provider will be streamlining CBP’s infrastructure and facilitating its human rights abuses.”

Google employees are demanding the company not do any work or funding with the CBP. “History is clear: the time to say NO is now,” the petition reads. “We refuse to be complicit.”

This is not the first time Google’s employees are speaking up against its company’s work, but they’re not the only ones, either. Microsoft’s employees have also voiced their dissatisfaction with the company doing business with the US military.