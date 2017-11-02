Google gives companies direct connection to its cloud

Google is playing catching-up with Amazon and Microsoft in the quality of cloud-based services, as it announces private connections for businesses. Businesses that want a private connection to their Google-run cloud services can now do that, as the company announced the service is now available.

Announced yesterday, the Dedicated Interconnect feature can be used by large enterprises in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia. Google promises high-speed broadband and an uptime between 99.9 and 99.99 per cent.

The feature, which was also mentioned in September, has been in testing for the past few weeks. Google has described the feature as having a direct circuit for organisations to Google's network.

Each organisation gets a unique circuit, meaning they don't have to compete with other companies for traffic. For companies that move vast amounts of data between their own networks and Google's cloud, this can be quite important.

This is something Microsoft and Amazon have been doing for some time now. AWS is doing the same with Direct Connect, while Microsoft has its ExpressRoute feature.

There are currently almost four dozen of colocation facilities all over the world. Companies can use these facitilities to physically connect to Google's cloud infrastructure. However, they'll need to install their own routing equipment inside these facilities. Each interconnect will support speeds of up to 10Gbps, or a total of 80Gbps per interconnect.

