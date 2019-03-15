Google helps smash pi calculation record

Google has revealed it has helped to discover an additional nine trillion digits for the number pi.

That also means our world record on pi has been broken, as the new figure counts 31 trillion digits, instead of the previous 22 trillion.

The discovery was made by Emma Haruka Iwao, a Google employee from Japan, with the help of (obviously) Google's cloud computing services.

It took 25 virtual machines, 121 days and 170TB of data to get up to 31 trillion digits.

"I feel very surprised," Ms Iwao said. "I am still trying to adjust to the reality. The world record has been really hard." However, she isn't resting on her laurels and is already setting her sights on more digits. "There is no end with pi, I would love to try with more digits," she told BBC News.

According to the BBC, it would take 332,064 years to say the 31.4 trillion-digit number.

The number pi has real-life use cases, like in geometry problems, radio and TV signals, navigation. NASA says it uses pi to calculate parachuting on Mars, getting new perspectives on Saturn, or mapping unexplored worlds.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock