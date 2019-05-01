Google Hire expands to bigger businesses

Google has opened up its Hire recruitment service to more businesses than ever in a major expansion.

The platform is is now available for large enterprises with up to 5,000 employees, meaning more organisations will be able to harness the ML power of Google's HR service.

Google is making Hire's capabilities more streamlined for larger enterprises, making hiring the right employees easier, even for companies with thousands of workers.

Hire is also getting a number of new features and abilities, including Enhanced requisition and offer approval flows to automatically suggest approvers for new job requisitions or offer.

The service now also includes a referral portal to encourage every employee to source top talent, and offers pre-built integrations with Namely, Sapling, AppogeeHR, and Zenefits.

Google says this will allow Hire to, "better serve enterprises, making the hiring process easier and more streamlined for businesses with thousands of employees".

Google launched Hire in the UK back in February, a move which allowed it to be compliant with GDPR. The service is a recruitment app for G Suite, allowing businesses easier collaboration when pursuing new hires, better relationship building with candidates, and effective end-to-end interview process management.

Hire integrates seamlessly with other Google apps like Gmail, Calendar, Spreadsheets and Google Voice, but also takes advantages of Google's more advanced features, like AI and search.