Google hires former Samsung executive to head up IoT business

Google has brought in a former Samsung exec to run its IoT business.

Injong Rhee, who was previously chief technology officer at Samsung, confirmed his new position in a LinkedIn post earlier this week, noting that he was looking forward to coordinating and aligning Google’s different IoT projects.

“One of the first things I would like to do with my Google colleagues is to get these efforts coordinated and aligned toward a concerted IoT story of Google -- in the process, create distinct consumer and enterprise product lines,” Rhee wrote in his post.

He will work under Diane Greene, chief executive of the cloud computing group, and will also serve as entrepreneur-in-residence.

Google spokeswoman Jane Hynes confirmed Rhee’s hiring to Reuters.

Prior to joining Google, Rhee was an executive in Samsung for almost six years. He worked on projects such as Knox, Bixby and Samsung Pay.

IoT, or Internet of Things, is an umbrella term that covers all the different devices that connect to the internet, which are not computers, smartphones or tablets. That includes connected cars, devices like different meters, city lights, home appliances, and many others. It is expected to have a very deep and profound effect on our everyday lives, as it will allow us to gather oceans of data which were previously unavailable.

Image Credit: Turtix / Shutterstock