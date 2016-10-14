Google, IBM and seven others are bringing the fight to Intel

A new consortium of technology giants, led by Google and IBM, are working on a new specification to improve the performance of data centres tenfold, while lowering bandwidth. That way, according to Reuters, they’re trying to bring the fight to Intel. A total of nine companies (Google, IBM, Advanced Micro Devices, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Mellanox Technologies, Micron Technology, NVIDIA Corp and Xilinx) form the consortium called Open Coherent Accelerator Processor Interface (OpenCAPI).

OpenCAPI specifications are expected to have made public before the end of the year, Reuters reports, adding that servers and related products are expected in the second half of 2017. "As artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics become the price of doing business in today's digital era, huge volumes of data are now the norm," Doug Balog, general manager for IBM Power, told Reuters.

"It's clear that today's datacenters can no longer rely on one company alone to drive innovation," Balog said. Intel is famous for jealously protecting its server technologies. It seems as the world’s largest chipmaker was also invited to be part of the consortium, but instead decided not to participate.

This is not the first time it’s sitting out on similar initiatives. It also steered clear from open standards technology groups like CCIX and Gen-Z.

Image Credit: Majestic B / Shutterstock