Google introduces new account sign-in security

Google has announced a couple of new security features as it looks to stay in line with GDPR and in good fortunes with the general public. First, it will ask its users to have JavaScript enabled when logging in to Google services from a browser, as JavaScript helps it protect users better.

When users visit the account login page, Google can run a risk assessment to see if 'nothing looks suspicious', and it needs JavaScript active in order to do so. It said that a tiny minority of users actually disables JavaScript, and those will be prompted to turn it on before logging in. The rest should be just fine.

„Chances are, JavaScript is already enabled in your browser; it helps power lots of the websites people use everyday,“ Google says.

„But, because it may save bandwidth or help pages load more quickly, a tiny minority of our users (0.1 per cent) choose to keep it off. This might make sense if you are reading static content, but we recommend that you keep Javascript on while signing into your Google Account so we can better protect you.“

The second security feature analyses the mobile apps users have installed on their device and recommends uninstalling / removing them, if it finds any.

On top of these two announcements, Google said it will soon start notifying users when any data is shared from their accounts, and it will organise a 'step-by-step' guide helping those with compromised accounts, to tighten up on security.

