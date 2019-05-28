Google invests $600m in new European data centre

Google has expanded its European data centre network with the opening of a second facility in Finland.

Reuters is reporting that the American search engine giant is looking to build another data centre in the vicinity, and that it’s ready to shell out $672 million to make it happen.

The existing Finnish facility at Hamina is close to the Russian border, and also close to the Gulf of Finland. Google uses the seawater from the gulf to reduce energy consumption necessary to cool down the data centre, and apparently it’s doing a good job.

The Hamina data centre is considered one of Google’s most advanced and efficient facilities, with DeepMind, the company’s artificial intelligence solution, to run its data centres’ cooling systems.

“The demand for Google services is growing daily and we are building our data centre infrastructure to match this demand,” Google’s Finland country head Antti Jarvinen said in a statement.

Last time around, Google invested almost $900 million to build the data centre. The company bought an old paper mill from Stora Enso in 2009.

Google’s other European data centres are located in the Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium.

In July 2017, Google opened a regional data centre in London, which allows businesses to benefit from major savings in terms of infrastructure costs and efficiency. London is Google Cloud Platform’s tenth region, joining Brussels and others to boost Google’s European presence.

Image source: Shutterstock/Scanrail1