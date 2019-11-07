Google is looking to rid the Play Store of bad apps

Google has announced it is partnering with three cybersecurity companies to try and eliminate malicious apps from its mobile app store.

The new App Defence Alliance will see Google team up with ESET, Lookout and Zimperium, all of which have successfully discovered malicious apps in the Play Store in the past.

Google said the new alliance’s goal was to “stop bad apps before they reach users’ devices.”

Despite Google screening each app before it hits the Play Store, and regularly auditing those that do – some bad actors still make it to one of the world’s largest app stores. According to Google, the number of malicious apps that make it to the store is around 0.04 per cent, which amounts to roughly 30 million bad apps.

Even though Google will find all of them eventually, that only solves one part of the problem. The users that do end up downloading a bad app remain vulnerable, even after Google removes it from the store.

Through the integration of the Google Play Protect technology, which now comes with partner scanning engines, Google hopes that it will be more efficient in screening apps before they get approved for the Play Store.

The company added that it is very important for industry players to collaborate and share their knowledge, if they are to successfully combat the rising threat of malicious mobile apps.