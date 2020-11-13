Google is making big changes to your online storage

Google has announced a series of important changes to the free cloud storage service available to Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) users.

Announcing the changes in a blog post, the firm explained that high-resolution images, as well as Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard content, will start to contribute towards each user's cloud storage capacity as of June next year.

Explaining the reasoning behind the changes, Google said that more than 4.3 million GB are uploaded across Gmail, Drive and Photos every day and that "changes to our storage policy are necessary to provide our users with a great experience and to keep pace with the growing demand.”

Google also said that it will notify domain admins via email, prior to the changes taking effect and invited users to visit the Apps usage user report (General > Photos and Drive sections) and to take closer look into storage usage across their organizations.

Customers should head to the Usage and support section of the Help Center for Business, Enterprise, Education and G Suite in order to see the capacity available on on their current plan. Those unsure which edition they're using can find out in the Billing page in the Admin console.