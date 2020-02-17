Google is restructuring its cloud business

Google is looking to reorganise its cloud business, with consequences for a number of staff.

It's not yet clear precisely how many will be shuffled into new positions and how many made redundant, but Google says the total is less than 50.

“We recently communicated organisational changes to a handful of teams that will improve how we market, partner, and engage with customers in every industry around the globe,” the tech giant said.

“We made the difficult, but necessary decision to notify a small number of employees that their roles will be eliminated. We are grateful for everything they have accomplished and their commitment to Google Cloud.” added the spokesperson.

CNBC suggests cloud boss Thomas Kurian is behind these changes. Since taking the helm last year, he has made a number of alterations to the department.

Google Cloud is among the most important departments in the company, and is seeking to catch up to the two biggest players in the market: Amazon and Microsoft.

Google's parent company Alphabet recently released earnings figures for the fourth quarter, reporting its cloud business generated $8.92 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019.