Google is secretly logging users in to Chrome

Google has added a new feature to Chrome, but there's still confusion on its exact purpose.

The feature in question is a quiet, automatic login into Chrome's account system Sync, whenever a user would access a Google-owned site.

Not to be confused with a Google account, Sync is actually used to log in a user with their Google account inside Chrome, and synchronises details such as history, passwords or bookmarks.

Sync is nothing new – it's been around for quite some time. However, it wasn't an auto-login mechanism.

According to multiple media sources, people started crying foul play, claiming their privacy is at risk. Google, however, says the exact opposite. It says the auto-login feature does not sync data with Google's servers unless specifically told so by the user.

Also, they're claiming the feature was added for security reasons, to begin with.

"Think of it as adding "yo FYI you're currently logged in to Gmail" in the corner of the browser window. That's what the feature does. It's different from the feature you seem to be talking about which we call sync, that has privacy implications,“ Google's engineer and manager Adrienne Porter Felt said on Twitter.

Image Credit: Earl Jeffson / Flickr