Google is shutting down its job site

Another one of Google’s services is heading towards the eternal hunting grounds, as the company announced its (rather slow) death.

This time it’s Google Hire, the company’s job application tracking system it built for G Suite business users. Hire’s goal was to streamline the process of hiring new staff, with an integrated workflow for things like searching through applicants, organising interviews and feedback. It was all integrated with G Suite, meaning its data could easily be accessed through Gmail, Calendar, Search and so on.

Google Hire was launched two years ago, with pricing ranging between $200 and $400 a month, depending on how many licenses the client company needed. Apparently, it didn’t die because it never picked up, because according to Google – it did a pretty good job. However, the company is shifting its focus onto other things, and Hire was triaged as a result.

“While Hire has been successful, we’re focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio,” the company told its clients in an email. “We are deeply grateful to our customers, as well as the champions and advocates who have joined and supported us along the way.”

Google Hire still has some life in it, though. The company said it wouldn’t be shutting off the lights before September 1 – 2020, so there’s still a full year to go. However, it won’t be adding any new features, and will stop taking payment for the product in the meantime.