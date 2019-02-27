Google is using AI to improve your grammar

G Suite users with grammar woes, rejoice, Google has got you covered. In its latest update to its collaboration suite, Google expanded its AI-powered grammar checker to all G Suite users, and will now be turned on by default

The tool was first announced last year in July, but it has had to be turned on by a system administrator.

This is not your average checker, though. Google will still keep the standard spelling checker that underlines possible mistakes with a red squiggly line. This one uses a blue line, and it will try and help with more tricky situations, like when to use effect or affect, their or they’re, stuff like that.

“Using machine translation, we are able to recognize errors and suggest corrections as work is getting done. We worked closely with linguists to decipher the rules for the machine translation model and used this as the foundation of automatic suggestions in your Docs, all powered by AI,” Vishnu Sivaji, G Suite product manager, wrote in a blog post.

“In doing so, machine translation techniques can catch a range of different corrections, from simple grammatical rules such as how to use ‘a’ versus ‘an’ in a sentence, to more complex grammatical concepts such as how to use subordinate clauses correctly.”

Even though this is a huge step forward, the feature is still limited to business users only. The media are speculating that Google is using this as a stepping stone before rolling out the feature to everyone.

Image Credit: Antb / Shutterstock