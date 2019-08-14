Google job search feature investigated on antitrust grounds

Google is being accused, once again, of using its search engine to favour its own services over the competition, and this time it’s the job search sites that are crying foul play.

Almost two dozen job sites (23) in Europe have signed a letter, sent to antitrust regulators in the European Union, in which they claim their market share is being stolen by Google.

The signees are saying regulators should investigate Google’s unfair practices, and that competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager should issue an interim order, preventing Google’s anti-competitive practices, pending investigation.

According to CityAM, the antitrust office has been looking into Google for Jobs since its European launch last year.

“Google also directly offers its services to recruiters and thus fulfils the typical functions of a job board. In doing so, Google is attempting to circumvent and ultimately serve as a substitute for other job boards,” the companies said. “In fact, behind our backs, Google’s sales teams are already actively and directly approaching our customers and sourcing recruiters as key clients.”

Google’s response is that it is already making changes to how its new feature works in Europe.

“These include testing a new choice carousel at the top of the unit, which links directly to job sites, and linking directly to job offers when they only exist on a single site. Job seekers can decide which result or experience is most relevant for them,” the company said.