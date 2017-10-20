Google launches bug bounty program for Android apps

Google has announced a new bug bounty program for the Google Play Store designed to help rid it of malicious apps that often go undetected by software scans.

For each flaw identified, users that participate in the program will receive $1,000. Depending on how successful the program turns out, it could help Google eliminate many of the malicious apps that are still found on its store but rarely appear on Apple's rival App Store.

The company will also be partnering with the bug bounty program management site, HackerOne to ensure that its new program is effective at eliminating apps that install malware on users' phones or redirect them to known phishing websites.

Vineet Buch, the director of product management for Google Play Apps and Games stressed the fact that today's software scans can still miss creative hacks in third-party applications, saying:

“We don't care about our own apps, but rather the overall health of the ecosystem. It's like offering a reward for a missing person even if you don't know who the missing person is personally.”

Google plans to start small and eventually build up its new bug bounty program which could possibly end up paying out quite a bit to users. For instance, its previous Android program paid out $1.5 million during its first two years after launching in 2015.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock