Google launches G Suite recruitment platform in the UK and Canada

Google Hire, the company's recruitment platform that is integrated with the G Suite, is now available in the UK and Canada. The news was confirmed Hire's product manager, Shruthi Baskaran, via blog post.

Hire is a recruitment app for G Suite, allowing businesses easier collaboration when pursuing new hires, better relationship building with candidates, and effective end-to-end interview process management.

Hire integrates seamlessly with other Google apps like Gmail, Calendar, Spreadsheets and Google Voice, but also takes advantages of Google's more advanced features, like AI and search.

“Recruiters want time to talk to candidates but they don’t want to sit in systems clicking things,” said Dmitri Krakovsky, the VP leads Hire for Google. “We give time back by automating a lot of functionality.”

The UK was a logical choice for the company's first step outside home turf, and for multiple reasons. First – there is no language barrier, so it makes integration and implementation that much easier.

The second reason is perhaps more important – a chance for Google to tweak the product and make sure it complies with the General Data Protection Regulation.

Canadian and U.K based businesses that use G Suite, and are interested in Hire, are invited to learn more about the tool on its website.

