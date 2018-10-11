Google launches G Suite security alert centre for businesses

Google’s G Suite alert centre, which has been in beta for some time now, is now officially available to all enterprise users.

The company described that tool as a place where users can find “a single, comprehensive view of essential security-related notifications, alerts, and actions across G Suite.”

The service will use machine learning to detect and notify users of things like phishing attempts, malicious emails and malware attachments, as well as IP addresses known to be involved in illegal activities. This goes for IP addresses that have been whitelisted in the past, as well.

The alert centre will also monitor devices linked to the system, and will look for evidence of jailbreaking and rooting – processes which are generally seen as a huge security risk.

Then, there are account warning systems, like suspicious login attempts, or a sudden spike in spam. User accounts that start behaving strange and seem compromised can end up being blocked, pending investigation.

Google will also issue warnings if it believes the accounts are under attack from state-sponsored attackers.

“The alert centre brings together alerts on some of the most critical security concerns including account warnings, Gmail phishing and malware, and device management,” Google claims.

The service’s release is immediate, but it may take up to 15 days before you actually get it.

