Google launches hybrid cloud beta

Remember Cloud Services Platform (CSP), Google’s hybrid cloud solution introduced late last year at Google Cloud Next?

Well, it’s available in beta as of today. Google believes this platform will simplify building, running and managing services both on-premises and in the cloud. It is built on open APIs and Google hopes it will be less disruptive and more compliant than the competition. It hopes CSP will speed up innovation and improve both operational security and governance.

CSP is built on top of Google’s Kubernetes Engine (GKE). It includes GKE On-Prem, a managed Kubernetes service providing remote lifecycle management for on-prem clusters. Google also says CSP’s design will allow users to integrate existing networking, storage and identity capabilities.

The CSP Config Management allows for the creation of multi-cluster policies ‘out of the box’, that set and enforce role-based access controls, resource quotas and create namespaces. Another important selling point for CSP is visibility. Stackdriver Monitoring and Istio policy management capabilities give users a single management console.

IDC’s latest reports claim that almost nine in ten companies (87 per cent) have adopted hybrid cloud capabilities. At the same time, there still hasn’t been a seamless stack that can run both in the cloud and on-premises. Hybrid cloud usually means new expenses and hunting for a vendor, which is a difficult feat in its own right.

Google says that with CSP, it’s taking a different approach, with a software-based hybrid offering.

