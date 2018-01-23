Google launches new AI centre in France

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that the company will be expanding its operations in Europe by creating a new research centre dedicated to artificial intelligence in France.

The new AI research centre will also be created in Paris as the France has some of the best universities in fields such as engineering, science, mathematics and technology. The city is quickly becoming a hub for AI research and this is why Facebook set up its own centre there in 2015.

Although Google has yet to reveal more details regarding its planned centre, the recent announcement will likely help solidify Paris' reputation as a home for AI talent.

Sundar Pichai revealed some of the issues that its planned Paris AI research centre will tackle in a blog post , saying:

“Our new research team will work closely with the AI research community in France on issues like health, science, art and the environment. They will publish their research and open-source the code they produce, so that everyone can use these insights to solve their own problems, in their own way.”

Google is betting big on AI and by expanding its efforts in France, the company is showing both its competitors as well as EU regulators how dedicated it is to the new technology.

As part of the expansion, the company's Paris office will also be increased by 6,000 square meters to house the thousand Google employees that will be based there. Google plans to acquire or rent buildings located near its current office and then eventually connect them.

The company also announced that it will create Google Hubs together with local partners throughout France to further digital skills training in the region and the first of which will be built in Rennes.

Image Credit: Turtix / Shutterstock