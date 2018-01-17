Google launches program to train entry-level IT support professionals

In order to address a shortage of IT talent in the US, Google has announced that it will be offering a Coursera training program geared at providing students with no prior IT experience the training they need to acquire an entry-level job in the field.

The Google IT Support Professional Certificate will give those interested in IT an accessible and affordable way to launch their career in IT.

This is not the first time that the company has offered a program on Coursera and back in March the two organisations launched a number of Cloud Platform training courses for businesses.

The new program however was created as a result of best practices developed during Google's internal IT residency program. In order to create a program that could prepare those with no IT experience for entry-level roles in IT support, the company partnered with the nonprofit Yearup.

Google project lead Natalie Van Kleef Conley described what the company learned from this experience, saying:

“This taught us that IT is a really teachable field, and that we could essentially teach someone IT fundamentals in what amounted to about eight to 12 months time.”

The new Coursera program will provide students with a mix of hands-on case studies as well as interactive assessments that will prepare them to gain experience that can be applied to real-world situations. Upon completing the course, the students will receive a certificate which can be added to their resumes and Google is also giving them the option to share their resumes with partner organisations including Sprint, Walmart, Bank of America, Infosys, GE Digital, PNC Bank and others.

The program will cover a variety of IT related topics such as troubleshooting and customer service, networking, operating systems, system administration, automation and security. The course will cost $49 per month though scholarships will be available from Google.org and Google's partners.

Google.org will also provide full financial assistance to 3,500 qualified learners that apply to the program by February 20th.

