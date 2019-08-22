Google launches real-time spelling tool for Gmail

G Suite users that struggle with spelling and grammar will soon be able to take advantage of Google’s AI to help them write correct email messages.

The company announced that its service, which fixes basic spelling mistakes, such as “their” versus “there”, or “affect” versus “effect”, will spill over from G Docs into Gmail soon enough.

Rapid release domains have already started using the service two days ago, while the rest will have to wait until September 12.

The feature also comes with the as-you-type autocorrect, which changes and fixes badly written words as you type.

“If you’re working against deadlines to write a lot of emails daily, correct spelling and grammar probably isn’t top of mind. These capabilities can also help you write and edit with more confidence if you’re a non-native speaker,” wrote Google in a blog post. “With our AI-first approach, you can communicate smarter and faster, without sweating the small stuff.”

AI-powered grammar suggestions first came to the G Suite last summer, when Google unveiled the feature during the Cloud next conference. The company said it worked closely with linguists, to build an AI solution which “incorporates the complexity and nuance” of grammar correction.

These suggestions are built on Smart Reply, another AI-powered feature that allows users to generate quick and relevant email responses.

For now, the feature is only available in English language, but don’t be surprised if Google starts expanding into new territories soon enough.