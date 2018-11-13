Google makes it easier to move data to the cloud

Businesses looking to move huge amounts of data to Google Cloud should pay attention, because Google has just announced a new feature that might be of service.

Called Transfer Appliance, the offering is a high-capacity server allowing businesses to move huge swathes of data to Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The company promises speed and security, and adds that this server is ideal for businesses looking to move more than 20TB of data, or data taking more than a week to move.

For the European Union, the service is currently in beta, and can be used in a 100TB configuration, with total usable capacity of 200TB. Google says that 480TB configurations, with a total usable capacity of a petabyte, should be available ‘soon’.

Google explains that Transfer Appliance was created with GDPR in mind. Everything from shipping to data upload to GCP is handled on the European Union soil. Businesses get to pick the region where they want their data to reside.

“The data you send with Transfer Appliance is encrypted at capture. You hold the encryption keys, and you decrypt your own data as you upload it to its final Cloud Storage destination,” it says.

To learn more, make sure you read through Google’s documentation.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock