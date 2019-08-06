Google makes major recycled materials pledge

Google plans to use recycled materials in all of its products by 2022, the company recently announced.

That means that in three years (or less), all of the Nest devices, Pixel phones, laptops, smart speakers and accessories will be made from recycled materials. So far, the company is already using recycled plastic to build its Chromecast devices, as well as the fabric we see on Google Home gadgets.

Besides using recycled materials, the company also promised that all of its shipments will become carbon neutral within two years. One of the ways to achieve this goal is to switch from air shipments to cargo. In a recent interview with Fast Company, the company’s head of sustainability for hardware, Anna Meegan, said switching to cargo reduced the company’s emissions by 40 per cent, although the timeframe wasn’t specified.

This also brings its own set of challenges, given that cargo takes more time, so the company needs to plan its shipments better. The company also reminded everyone of its recycling partnership program which is, at the moment, limited to the US.

Google is hardly the only company that’s looking to reduce its environmental footprint. Apple has been doing a lot on that front for years now, including using renewable energy sources and recycled materials for hardware. Samsung has also pledged a similar thing earlier this year, promising to use sustainable materials in its product packaging.