Google Meet sees two million new users per day

Google's cloud-based video conferencing service Google Meet is currently seeing two million new users register each day, according to a blog post from Javier Soltero, Vice President & GM, G Suite.

Soltero said the company is “humbled” by the results and is aware of its responsibility to the teams reliant on the service.

He also noted that G Suite, the collaboration and communications platform that includes Meet, surpassed six million paying customers earlier this year.

Further, Google has extended period of free access to advanced Google Meet video-conferencing capabilities for all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers until September 30, 2020.

“We’re acutely aware of our responsibility to these teams as they support their own constituents, patients, students, and customers during this pandemic. We’ll continue to support all our users to stay connected in the cloud,” Soltero concluded.

Many collaboration and conferencing services have experienced a significant surge in the past couple of weeks, with the sharp rise in remote working caused by the ongoing pandemic. Video conferencing tools such as Meet, Zoom or Skype are making headlines, and are also drawing the attention of cybercriminals.

Fake video conferencing tools that spread malware and other malicious code are growing in number and cybersecurity experts everywhere are warning workers to take caution when downloading and registering for new tools.