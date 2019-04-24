Google now connected to Chile via undersea cable

Google has just connected the state of California with Chile via an underground cable in its latest effort to upgrade and improve on its existing cloud computing infrastructure.

Starting in Los Angeles, the ‘Curie’ cable, as Google calls it, is 10,000 kilometres long, and goes all the way down to Valparaiso, a city port just west of the capital Santiago.

The new link would “provide advantages and opportunities for millions of Internet users” in Chile, said the Chilean Minister of Transport and Telecommunications Gloria Hutt in a statement announcing the link.

According to a Reuters report, Chile is working on deploying a fibre-optic network throughout the country. At the same time, it’s also working on connecting physically with Asia, via a subsea line.

Google, on the other hand, has a data centre in Santiago. It has been investing a lot in technology infrastructure, including underwater cables. Besides Chile, the US is connected to Denmark, Ireland and Asia.

In July last year, it was reported that the company started building its undersea cable towards France. This one is going from Virginia Beach in the US, to France’s Atlantic coast. This one is named “Dunant” and is expected to be completed sometime next year.

There are also cables connecting Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, Uruguay and others.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock