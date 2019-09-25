Google now drives more app downloads than Facebook

Google’s advertising platform has overtaken Facebook to bring in more app downloads for the first time.

According to a report from marketing analytics company Appsflyer, Facebook is no longer the number one platform for driving app downloads. However, it is still the number one media source.

Google has managed to increase the number of app installations through its marketing platform by eight times in the last five years, the report says. The bulk of this success can be attributed to the success of the Android mobile operating system.

Looking at individual regions, Latin America (18 per cent) and southeast Asia (eight per cent) have seen most growth in the first half of the year.

But Google’s success wasn’t solitary – other companies have made notable progress, as well. Apple, for example, has seen an 82 per cent jump in the global app installation market for its Apple Search Ads.

Then, there is TikTok Ads, a fairly new entrant to the market, and the advertising division of the Chinese video blockbuster app TikTok.

“For most media sources, making the ranking is a one-time thing,” said Shani Rosenfelder, head of mobile insights at Appsflyer. That means maintaining growth in this hyper competitive space is very difficult, so companies must stay alert, recognise potential, and move fast to stay relevant.”

He added: “On a positive note, the fact that we see new companies with different types of products and qualities demonstrates that this industry has plenty of opportunities for those who can survive.”