Google opens digital training hub in London

The UK's digital skills gap is real, and Google is doing its part in closing it with the opening of a new London facility to help provide training in key digital skills.

From schoolchildren to executives, the 40,000 square foot space, located in Victoria, will feature input from both Google staff and industry experts.

"London's ambition to grow, harness new technologies, and build the brightest and best companies has been a constant over the last decade," City AM cites Google UK managing director Ronan Harris.

"When the tech community with industries ranging from fashion and music to automotives and artificial intelligence have worked in partnership with government, the mayor's office and passionate communities supporting startups and scaleups, new jobs have been created and London has shown it can lead the way in a competitive global environment."

This training facility is just a part of Google’s investments in the UK. Next year, the company will open its new headquarters in King’s Cross. Allegedly, it by 2020 it should employ more than 3,000 people.

This week, the space will host the Leaders in Tech conference, with speakers such as Sir Martin Sorrell, Eileen Burbidge and Harris.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock