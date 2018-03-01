Google opens up online AI training resource centre

In an effort to make AI and machine learning resources more available, Google has launched a new Learn with Google AI website that will cater to both advanced AI enthusiasts and beginners alike.

The company has been expanding its education efforts lately by partnering with Coursera for a new IT support program and by creating Google Hubs in Europe to further digital skills training. Now Google has created an online resource centre that will serve as a repository for information on AI and machine learning.

The Learn with Google AI site will offer a variety of methods for users “to learn about core ML concepts, develop and hone your ML skills, and apply ML to real-world problems.” Google has also taken care to make the site appealing to advanced AI enthusiasts will still being approachable to those just getting started with AI and machine learning.

The site will also offer access to a free course called Machine Learning Crash Course (MLCC) which is based off an internal course that was previously only available to the company's employees. So far 18,000 staff at Google have signed up for the course that will provide interactive visualisations, instructional videos and real-world exercises.

It will take 15 hours to complete the course and Google recommends that those who sign up for it have a mastry of intro-level algebra as well as a basic understanding of programming and Python. MLCC will be the first course on the Learn with Google AI website with others coming soon.

Image Credit: Turtix / Shutterstock