Google opens up Project Fi to more devices

Google’s Project Fi, a mobile service that allows unlimited calls and texts, as well as internet access, is getting support from a couple of major smartphone brands, the media are reporting this Thursday.

According to BGR’s later removed article, Samsung, OnePlus and iPhone will be supported by Project Fi, with Motorola and LG lining up, as well. For Apple’s iPhones, the project is currently in beta, meaning users might run into glitches here and there, and that they might get a limited experience.

Project Fi combines T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular network coverage to offer unlimited calls and texts for $20 a month. Users can also sign up for mobile internet, which will set them back $10 per gigabyte, up until 6GB. After that it’s free to use, albeit with slower speeds once the 15GB threshold is surpassed.

At the moment, there are not many phones that can take advantage of Fi – those are the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 2 XL, LG G7, LG V35, Moto G6, and Moto X4 (Android One edition). These can be ordered via the Project Fi website.

The report says ‘Fi-friendly’ phones will ‘offer the best overall user experience for subscribers’, without going into detail on what that means, exactly.

Besides adding support for more devices, the ‘Enhanced network’ upgrade will roll out this week as well, giving users more privacy and security on all connections.

Image Credit: Denis Linine / Shutterstock