Google - our Meltdown and Spectre patch won't slow down your machine

Google is claiming that its patch for the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities is able to fix the flaws without affecting performance.

The company has revealed more on its fix for the bugs, which caused widespread panic following their discovery earlier this month and the revelation that virtually every computing system in the world could be at risk.

In a blog post, Google VP Ben Treynor Sloss wrote that the company's service, called Retpoline, works by using patched software services, rather than disabling CPU functions on affected devices, as had been the case with other fixes.

"We believe that Retpoline-based protection is the best-performing solution for Variant 2 on current hardware," Sloss wrote, "Retpoline fully protects against Variant 2 without impacting customer performance on all our platforms."

Best of all, Google says that its tests showed that Retpoline did not negatively affect device performance, with only a "negligible effect". This had become a particular concern among the technology world after Intel revealed last week that its own patch would cause some slowdown in affected devices - a fact that was soon also confirmed by Microsoft.

Google has now deployed Retpoline across its systems, and has offered up the fix as an open-source solution that can be downloaded now.