Google Pay launches worldwide

Google has revealed the rollout of its new unified payments platform as it looks to take on Apple Pay for mobile payments supremacy.

Google Pay for Android will combine the company's existing Android Pay and Google Wallet offerings into a unified service that can be used across apps, websites and also in real-world stores.

The new service, available now as an update to the existing Android Pay app, will store the payment information saved on your Google account. This allows users to make payments in real-world stores wherever they have the option to make purchases at NFC-enabled tills, or at contactless travel ports such as London's TfL network.

Google Pay can also be used online wherever users interact with Google products - so if buying items from the Chrome Store, through the Play Store for purchasing apps or in Google's own services such as YouTube - with the company saying it will soon be added to Chrome and Assistant too.

The app's home page shows recent payment activity, local offers and also displays nearby stores that accept payment via Google Pay. There is also a 'Cards' page which divides out individual credit, debit, gift and reward cards.

A number of popular apps have already been upgraded to support Google Pay, including Airbnb, HungryHouse and Fandango, with more coming soon.