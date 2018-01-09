Google Pay unifies Android payment systems

Google has announced the launch of a new payments platform that looksto make it easier for users to shop online and with their mobile devices.

Google Pay will combine the company's existing Android Pay and Google Wallet offerings into a unified service that can be used across apps, websites and also in real-world stores.

The new service will store the payment information saved on your Google account, making it available wherever users need it. This can be wherever users interact with Google products - so if buying items from the Chrome Store, through the Play Store for purchasing apps or in Google's own services such as YouTube.

However Google Pay will also replace Android Pay for use in real-world stores, allowing users to make payments wherever they have the option to make purchases at NFC-enabled tills.

Google says that apps including Airbnb, HungryHouse and Fandango have alreayd been upgraded to the new service, with more coming soon.

"If you've ever paid for groceries with Android Pay, used Chrome to automatically fill in your payment info, or purchased an app on Google Play, then you’ve already experienced some of the ways Google helps you pay for things online and in stores. Over the past year, we’ve been working to make these experiences simpler, safer, and more consistent," said Pali Bhat, Google VP of product management, payments.

"Bringing everything into one brand is just the first step for Google Pay. We can’t wait to share more."