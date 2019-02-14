Google plans $13bn real estate spending spree in 2019

This year will be known as the Google real estate shopping spree year after the company announced it is looking to expand into more US states whilst also adding more sites at existing locations and redeveloping some older ones.

Apparently, this endeavour will cost the company $13 billion. Not exactly the $25.46 billion which it had spent last year (its highest capital spend figure ever) but still higher than the $12.6 bn it had spent the year before.

According to company CEO Sundar Pichai, we can expect new data centers in Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Nebraska – states where Google hasn't had boots on the ground before.

Washington D.C. is getting new office space, as well as more data centre space. The New York campus is also going to get expanded. Massachusetts, Illinois, Wisconsin, Washington State and Georgia, those will all be getting new office space this year. Google's locations in California, mostly near Los Angeles and in the Bay Area (Westside Pavillion and Spruce Goose Hangar included) will be redeveloped.

All these locations will also require additional workforce, so Google is expected to hire a bunch of new people. Its Virginia workforce is expected to double.

We don't know exactly how much money Google will spend on each location, and individual tax incentives from local communities are yet to be unveiled.

