Google pledges its AI won't be used in weapons

After pressure from its employees, Google officially announced its AI technology will not be used in weapons. The company is looking to pursue lucrative government contracts which includes, among other things, work with the US military.

However, the company employees voiced their concerns that the AI they're building might be used in weapons, after which Google issued a 'set of principles' to make sure that never happens.

However, that doesn't mean the company will never work with the military, because there are many other areas of work where cooperation is possible, one of which being cloud.

Announcing the principles, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said they set “concrete standards” on how Google will design and implement AI solutions.

"How AI is developed and used will have a significant impact on society for many years to come," Pichai wrote. "As a leader in AI, we feel a special responsibility to get this right."

According to Bloomberg, employees are more or less satisfied with Pichai’s principles, although they still voiced their fears that the language is vague enough to leave ‘wiggle room’.

"While we are not developing AI for use in weapons, we will continue our work with governments and the military in many other areas," Pichai wrote. "These collaborations are important and we’ll actively look for more ways to augment the critical work of these organizations and keep service members and civilians safe."

Image Credit: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock